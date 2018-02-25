INIFD student Santusti Mishra outshines at London Fashion Week

Indore : Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), Indore student Santusti Mishra exhibited her collection at London Fashion recently. Her creative collection based on world famous Banarasi textiles mesmerised attendees and was accoladed as ‘Enchanted Banaras’. Santusti used bright colours with an amazing combination of Banarasi design. It was a proud moment when the young designer was felicitated by High Commission of India, London (United Kingdom). Organised by High Commission of India, all budding Indian fashion designers participated in the event. High Commissioner YK Sinha and his wife Girija Sinha welcomed all young and established designers at India House, London. On the occasion, they said that through such talent Indian textile industry is growing and designers are also contributing to the Indian economy. High Commissioner said that talented designers are contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5F Formula including farm to fiber, fiber to fabric, fabric to fashion and fashion to foreign. INIFD central head Harsha Mishra said that London School of Trends course director Adrian Mott and INIFD CEO Anil Khosla also addressed the gathering.