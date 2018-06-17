Industrialists to visit US, Australia to explore export possibilities

Indore : A delegation of industrialists will visit the US to explore possibilities of exporting goods manufactured in MP. Besides, two business delegations will tour Georgia and Australia in July second week.

Vinay Kalani, state president of Indo-US Business chamber of SME, said on Saturday that a 20-member Indian delegation will leave for the US on July 2 in which seven members are from MP. The delegation will meet industrialists and government officials in the US. A meeting of Indo-American Chamber of SME was organised at office of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) on Friday in this regard.