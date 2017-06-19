Indoreans not sure about date with monsoon

Indore: Indoreans will have to wait for few more days for a date with monsoon, as weatherman confirmed it has been weakened and will hit the city only after June 21.

Earlier, a couple of days back the meteorological department expected the monsoon to break in any day between Sunday and Wednesday.

Regional meteorological department predicted that the monsoon is likely to enter the state after June 21, only when new circulation forms in the Bay of Bengal. The weathermen explained that even though the monsoon trough hit the Indian peninsula before its schedule this year, its movement towards the state has been slow.

“Monsoon weakened after reaching till Surat. Now it will be active only when new circulation forms in the Bay of Bengal and would be pushed towards the state. Exact date for the active monsoon cannot be predicted, as it can be in couple of days or in a week,” met officials in Bhopal said. While isolated parts of the state have witnessed rainfall in the past week, the IMD has termed them as local developments. Meanwhile, the Sun keep soaring and was recorded at 35.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was also high at 25.1, which was one degree above normal.