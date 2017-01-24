Indore: Zumba at ‘Create Stories Kala Ki Gantantrata’ on Jan 26

Indore: Among numerous fun activities that will be organised for Republic Day celebrations at ‘Create Stories Kala Ki Gantantrata’, DS event management has added a fitness party with Zumba dance. The event will be organised from 11 am to 3 pm at Monkey Cafe on January 26.

With increasing use of computers and sedentary lifestyle, most people are gaining weight. Bringing awareness about healthier lifestyle and importance of fitness, various fitness activities will be encouraged in the event.

Talking about the event, organiser Deepak Sharma said, “People feel that fitness means ‘not being obese’, but that is not true.” He explained that fitness does not mean just maintaining a healthy weight it refers to smooth functioning body.

“No matter how skinny a person is, he or she needs some kind of physical workout in the day to stay happy and healthy,” Sharma said. He explained that workouts keep body and mind healthy.

“When we dance, our mind also relaxes and we can throw away our stress in a good workout,” Sharma said. He added that one should eat healthy and engage in fun movement activities.

Sharing her opinion, Zumba trainer Aarti Maheshwari said, “I have never been overweight, but I love to dance anyway.” She elaborated that dance makes her feel energetic and happy.