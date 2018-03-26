Indore: ‘Zero Day’; Hollow efforts, only slogans in the air

Indore: Following the footsteps of Cape Town and Bangalore, the ‘insensitive’ Indoreans too are heading towards ‘Zero Day’ with people in serious tizzy over looming water scarcity and shouting for conservation of water and water bodies but doing nothing on ground to change the course.

Amid looming water crisis in the city, large number of people is coming forward to express their solidarity in campaigns for water conservation through water recharging and harvesting and even organising workshops to spread the message of water conservation, but the number of people those who really care for water bodies are less as far as the response to the scheme for adopting water bodies being run by Indore Municipal Corporation is concerned.

Water works committee in charge of IMC and chairman of Water and Lake Conservation Society, Indore Balram Verma said “We had started the scheme for putting up the water bodies for adoption in 2016 and appealed to the people to adopt at least one to conserve it. We had decided to even name that water body on the name of families adopting it to recognise their effort.”

However, “Only few people have come ahead to adopt water bodies in their areas for maintaining and conserving. When we talk in numbers than it is not more than 12-13 people out of 629 water bodies,” he said. Verma said that the scheme was started with the aim to increase public participation in conservation of water bodies.

Verma said that initially, out of 629 water bodies, people had shown interest in adopting 25-30 water bodies. We had distributed many forms for confirmation but received less number of forms in return. Aim behind giving water bodies to people is to involve them in conservation of these sources. “We want people to come ahead for conservation as it is a natural tendency of caring for things in which you have invested,” Verma added.