Indore: Youth’s body found hanging from tree

Body of 21-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree in Khudel on Thursday evening. He had been missing for more than a week. No injury marks were found on the body. Police are waiting for autopsy report to know the cause of death.

Police said that the body was identified as of Ram Punamchand of Himmat Nagar. His body was found hanging from a tree near Tillorkhurd village. As the body was highly decomposed, police suspect that it had been hanging for more than five days.

Khudel police station in charge HS Panwar reached the spot and later sought information about missing persons from nearby police stations. The youth had been missing since February 12.