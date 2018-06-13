Indore: Youth stabbed friend over money issue

Indore: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his friend over money in Khajrana area on Monday night. The accused had called him from home on the pretext of some work and later stabbed him and fled. The police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

Khajrana police station in-charge Preetam Singh Thakur said the incident took place in Jalla Colony area around 11 pm. Deceased identified as Amin alias Sonu Khan of Jalla Colony was stabbed to death by his friend Golu alias Sohail Khan after an argument between them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Amin was a city van driver. He used to work with Golu. Later, he started driving another vehicle. Amin had borrowed some money from Golu few months back. On Monday night, accused called him for some work and stabbed him. Police had raided places in the search of the accused but he could not be arrested in the night but police managed to arrest him on Tuesday.

Family members alleged that Amin was busy in shopping due to his festival and he had promised Golu to repay money within few days but Golu was adamant. Golu later called him for some work and stabbed him. Amin was taken to hospital but could not be saved.