Indore: Youth shot at by agriculture farm caretaker

Indore: A youth was shot at and injured by a caretaker of an agriculture farm in Kshipra area on Sunday. They had an argument over an old rivalry which led to the shooting. Police have registered a case and a search is on for the accused.

According to the police, the incident took place in Kuwaida village on Sunday noon. Ashish Sejwal, 23, of the same village went to his farm when he had an argument with other farm’s caretaker Munnalal. The situation turned violent that Munnalal opened fire on Ashishm which hit his shoulder.

After the incident, Munnalal managed to flee from there. Some villagers informed the police immediately and took him to the hospital. The police are trying to take statement of Ashish to know the exact reason of the incident. A case under relevant section has been registered against the accused. He is on the run till late Sunday night.