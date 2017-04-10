Indore: City police nabbed a youth with 14 cartons of illegal beer which was being carried from Pinnacle Dream City on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Lasudiya police raided the township and nabbed one Mohak Dubey for supplying beer illegally. Youth was caught red-handed by police with a carton of beer with him. During interrogation, the arrested revealed that he lives in a flat. Later, police searched his flat and recovered 14 cartons of beer from there. A case has been registered against him and the police are investigating the case further.
Indore: Youth nabbed with 14 cartons of illegal beer
JUST ARRIVED
-
Soon, real time alert system that avoids cars from collision
-
Your Day By Nilikash P. Pradhan
-
Bhopal: Congress demands EC to conduct re-polling at 41 stations of Ater constituency
-
Bhopal: Shariq Noor selected for AIR best correspondent award
-
Bhopal: Students learn about ecological sensitivity of peri-urban areas
EDITOR’S PICK
Leander deserved a graceful exit
The Leander Paes era in Indian tennis is apparently at a virtual end with the ignominious manner in which he…
Surprise strike marks a reversal for Trump
With the firing of 59 Tomahawk missiles from warships by the US in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted at an air…
WTO treaty amendment must for infant industries
INDIAN industries have gained by increasing exports that have been facilitated by the WTO. But our successes are few because…
China’s honesty prime for riparian talks
The just concluded state visit of Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia, may be especially pertinent for Sheikh Hasina Wazed,…
India cannot be pushed around by China
India must stand up to the Chinese threat that Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh could “severely…