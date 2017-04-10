Free Press Journal
Home / Indore / Indore: Youth nabbed with 14 cartons of illegal beer

Indore: Youth nabbed with 14 cartons of illegal beer

— By Staff Reporter | Apr 10, 2017 07:07 am
Indore: City police nabbed a youth with 14 cartons of illegal beer which was being carried from Pinnacle Dream City on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Lasudiya police raided the township and nabbed one Mohak Dubey for supplying beer illegally. Youth was caught red-handed by police with a carton of beer with him. During interrogation, the arrested revealed that he lives in a flat. Later, police searched his flat and recovered 14 cartons of beer from there. A case has been registered against him and the police are investigating the case further.

