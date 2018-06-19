Indore: Youth nabbed for putting stones on rail track

Indore: Railway Protection Force has arrested a youth who tried to derail Habibganj-Indore train by putting stones on railway track at Barlai railway station. Sources said Habibganj-Indore Intercity express halted at Barlai Railway Station to let other train cross the track on Sunday night.

Youth named Ummed Ahmad son of Maqsood Ahmad hailing from Mahidpur was putting some pebbles on rail joint. A passenger caught him in the act and brought him to Indore from same train and handed him over to government railway police (GRP). The GRP found that it was not a criminal case but a case of destroying railway property. Thus, he was handed over to RPF Indore station.

RPF Indore TI JR Yadav said the accused boarded the train from Shujalpur and he works in a small IT company in the city. A youth saw him putting pebbles on the track on which the Inter City was standing. A case was registered against him under Section 144 (G) of RPF. He was produced before Railway Magistrate in Dewas who granted him bail.