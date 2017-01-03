Indore: Youth killed in accident, 3 hurt

Indore: A youth was killed and three others received injures when two bikes collided in Bhanwarkuan area late on Sunday night.

Police are trying to trace two of the injured who were rushed to a hospital but they found missing when they reached there to take their statement.

According to Investigating officer S-I Chain Singh, the accident took place near Patthar Mundla on Bypass Road. The deceased was identified as Deepak Verma, 23 of Durga Nagar area of the city.

Deepak was going somewhere along with his friend Devendra when their Activa scooter collided with a speeding Pulsar bike coming from opposite direction.

They were immediately rushed to MY Hospital by local residents where Deepak died during treatment and Devendra is undergoing treatment.

Police identified two bike borne youths as Bunty and Shubham and were found missing from the hospital. It was believed that their family members took them to other hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police are taking information about them.

Deepak from Gwalior was staying here in a rented accommodation in Durga Nagar. He was employed in a factory in Palda, Chauhan added.