Indore: Youth held with 6 stolen two-wheelers

Indore: A joint team of crime branch, Special Task Force and Kanadiya police on Thursday arrested a youth for theft of bikes and recovered six two-wheelers. According to ASP Amarendra Singh, officials of STF received tip-off that a youth is waiting to sell a stolen bike to someone near wine shop on Bypass in Kanadiya police station area.

After the tip-off, joint team of STF, crime branch and Kanadiya police cordoned off the area and detained a youth. He identified himself as Subhash Patidar, a resident of Gawli Palasia area in Mhow. A stolen bike was also recovered from the spot.

Accused Subhash told police that he works as a driver but his salary is not enough as he was facing financial difficulties. Due to urgent need of money, he started lifting bikes from the parking lots in Mhow and Indore. He had stolen bikes from Mhow, railway station, parking space of Medanta Hospital, Kothari Market basement parking. The accused was handed over to Kanadiya police station staff for further action.

Accused used to keep an eye on the parking lots and crowded places in the city from where he had stolen bikes using master key. The other persons involved in such crime are also being searched by the police.