Indore: Youth held for siphoning off Rs 20L from city trader’s a/c

Indore: Cyber cell officials arrested a youth from Mumbai in connection with an internet banking fraud of Rs 20 lakh on Thursday. While one of his gang members was arrested earlier in this regard, effort is on to nab two more accused in the case. ASP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that Mukul Agrawal, owner of Export Firm, had lodged a complaint alleging Rs 20 lakh theft from his bank account through internet banking on May 3 last.

Investigating the case, police had arrested an accused Noor Ahmed from UP a few days ago and found Rs 10 lakh in his account, which the cyber cell officials later had freezed. Despite sustained interrogation, Noor failed to provide any clue about his accomplices. However, police found Rajesh Kanaujia, a resident of Varanasi, had generated an One Time Password (OTP) from Mumbai to facilitate the transaction after obtaining a duplicate mobile phone SIM card in the name of Agrawal from a Vodafone mobile gallery.

Trailing the clue, police arrested Rajesh and also learnt that the duo somehow obtained internet banking credentials of Agrawal and after getting the OTP on the duplicate number, transferred the money to another account. Rajesh further revealed that he studied up to class IX and was living in Mumbai for many years. He came in contact with two fraudsters— Salim Sheikh and Jayesh and started committing banking fraud along with them. Both Salim and Jayesh have been accused in the fraud case and are on the run.