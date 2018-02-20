Indore: Youth held for sending obscene messages to fiancée

Indore: A team of ‘We Care For You’ arrested a 22-yr-old youth from Mumbai for sending obscene messages to his fiancée living in Pithampur, Dhar.

According to cops, “A girl, resident of Mhow, working in a private company in Pithampur had lodged a complaint that an unknown person has been sending him objectionable messages on Whatsapp.” The girl informed the police that the youth continued to send such messages even after the girl took objection and warned him.

“During investigation, we found that Rohit Chaudhary, hails from Pithampur, currently living in Koparkhairane in Mumbai, was harassing the complainant by sending such messages,” police said.

The accused informed the police that the complainant is his fiancée and he had doubt on her due to which he sent such messages to check her character.