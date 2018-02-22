Indore: Youth held for sending obscene messages to cousin sister
Indore: A team of ‘We Care For You cell’ on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old youth for sending obscene messages to his cousin. The accused was teasing and abusing the victim over being angry on her after a dispute.
According to police, “A married woman had lodged a complaint with us that his cousin Chahat Jaiswal alias Rounak has been sending her objectionable messages and even abusing her on Facebook Messenger App.”
Acting over the complaint, police arrested the accused, resident of Dewas, pursuing CA.
“The accused admitted his crime and said that he was enraged on his sister after dispute in a marriage in Kota after which he started sending her abusing messages,” police said.
