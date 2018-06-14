Indore: Youth held for posting girl’s video on WhatsApp

Indore: A youth was arrested by We Care for You cell of city police on Wednesday for allegedly posting a girl’s video on WhatsApp. The accused got engaged with victim but after few months she ended the relationship with him.

According to ASP Amarendra Singh, victim had lodged a complaint that she got engaged with Manish Mukati of Vyaskhedi village a few years ago.

He had forced her to send her video after which the video was sent to him. The accused sent her video to his friend to defame her. The girl came to know about his act when someone informed her about the video. She also warned him but accused started blackmailing her.

Accused Manish was arrested from his resident in Vyaskhedi on Wednesday. He was handed over to Sanwer police station staff for further action. He told police that he had sent the video to his friend Ankit who later shared it in WhatsApp group. The role of Ankit is also being investigated by the police.