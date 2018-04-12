Indore: Youth held by police for harassing girl

Indore: A youth was arrested by We Care for You cell of city police for allegedly harassing a girl in Rajendra Nagar area on Wednesday. The accused had also thrashed the girl when she refused to meet him.

The girl, a resident of Rajendra Nagar, had lodged a complaint with cell. She said she is pursuing a degree in mass communication from a city college. She had befriended Tushar Singh Solanki on Facebook a year ago.

He went to Nigeria in November 2017 for job when she stopped interacting with him. He returned to India in February after which he started stalking the victim and forced her to meet him.

After receiving complaint, the cell officials arrested accused Tushar from his residence in Sukhnivas area on CAT Road. He was handed over to Rajendra Nagar police station staff for further action. Accused told police that he is a real estate dealer and studies in B Com second year.