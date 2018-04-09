Indore: A conman posing as manager of Reserve Bank of India duped a person of Rs 40,000 in the name of linking Aadhaar with his bank account on Saturday. The victim lodged a complaint with MIG police when he received a SMS of money debit from his bank account.

Nehru Nagar resident Ritik Jain lodged a complaint that he had received a phone call from an unidentified number in which a person introduced himself as the manager of RBI and asked to link his Aadhaar number with bank account. Jain first refused to give Aadhaar detail but the conman warned him and said that it is mandatory to link Aadhaar after which the accused told him to tell last three digit of his Aadhaar.

Jain informed the police that after giving three digit of his Aadhaar to the conman, a SMS was received that Rs 40,200 has been deducted from the account. He also tried to contact the persons but his mobile number was switched off. The bank officials had informed Jain that money from his account was spent on online shopping. Police are trying to trace the accused on the basis of the mobile number given by the complainant.

Youth stabbed

A youth was stabbed by some persons in Azad Nagar area on Saturday late night. Police said that Arshad Iqbal of Firdous Nagar was returning home when some youths stopped him and started to argue with him. Later one of them attacked him with a knife. Arshad alleged that the accused also snatched Rs 5000 from him. However, police denied of any robbery and said that investigation is on into the case.

Four murder accused arrested

Four persons, who were involved in the murder of a youth in Juni Indore, were arrested by the police on Sunday. According to police, Raja alias Sunil Pemal, a resident of BK Hairjan Colony was stabbed to death by a group of men when he was taking a walk under Juni Indore Bridge on April 5. After the investigation, police arrested four persons – Anil Boyat, Inder Singh Boyat, Rahul and their minor accomplice.