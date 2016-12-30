Indore: Youth dies in road mishap

Four injured in separate accidents

One persons died while four others sustained injuries in two separate accidents. According to the police, the first accident occurred in Pipaliyahana area where a youth sustained injuries when his scooter skidded off of the road. He was rushed to MY Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The youth was identified as Shijo Jacob (35), a resident of Niligiri Apartments in Kalindi Midtown Township. Shijo was riding an Activa scooter when the accident occurred.

The second accident occurred near Bhandari overbridge on Wednesday night. Two youths riding a motorcycle were hit by a speeding car and sustained injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment now. The youths were identified as Lokesh Arun (30), a resident of Maharani Road and Dharma (33).

Similarly, two youths identified as Bharat (25) and Anil (24) also were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bhandari bridge and sustained injuries. They too were admitted to hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Police have registered the cases in all instances and are investigating the matters.

Two minor girls go missing

Two teenage girls, residing in Banganga area, were reported missing by their families. According to police, in first instance Payal (12), a resident of Ramdutt Ka Bhatta had gone out to play and did not return home. Similarly, Sanno (14), also resident of the same colony, left home for work and did not return. After an exhaustive search, their families filed a missing persons report with the police.

Teenage girl raped

A teenage girl filed a complaint of rape with the police after which a case was registered against one Vikram, a resident of Simrol. According to the girl the man had taken her to his village and raped her there.

Youth beaten up

A youth was beaten in Maharaja Complex following an argument. According to the police, a case was registered against one Ritesh on the complaint of Sanjay Rawat. Rawat is employed with a private firm and went to the complex for some work after parking his motorcycle. When he returned Ritesh was sitting on his motorcycle and when Rawat asked him to move away an argument ensued and Ritesh beat him up.

Cash, ornaments worth lakhs stolen

Thieves broke into a house located in the E Sector of Sudama Nagar and decamped with goods worth lakhs. According to the police, a case was registered after a complaint was filed by Anil Kumar Sharma. Anil left his home on December 21 with his family and when they returned home on December 27, they found the locks broken and household items strewn across the floor. A quick search revealed that the thieves stole Rs 30,000 cash along with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs.

Youth stabbed

A youth was stabbed by his neighbour in Nai Basti, Nirnajanpur following a minor squabble among children playing. According to police, a case was registered against Rakesh on complaint from Balamsingh. Both Rakesh and Balamsingh are tenants in the same house. On Wednesday Rakesh’s daughter had come to play with Balamsingh’s brother’s children. However, Rakesh took her away and returned some time later and stabbed him for no reason at all. Similarly, Raoji Bazaar police also booked a listed criminal for stabbing under Section 122 and sent him to jail.