Indore: Youth Congress workers cause traffic jam on aerodrome road

Indore: Many people going towards city airport were stuck in traffic jam that occurred on Aerodrome Road due to large number of Congress workers who visited airport to receive national Youth Congress president Keshav Yadav. Passengers, who had to take flights left vehicles on road and rushed with their luggage to airport to catch flights.

For nearly two hours, the Congress activists disrupted traffic on Aerodrome Road. The Congress workers reached airport two hours before Yadav landed. They parked their vehicles alongside the road, which led to traffic jam. The passengers at the airport had to face difficulty as large numbers of Congress activists were present there. After arrival, Yadav was brought to party office Gandhi Bhawan in a rally causing traffic jams on the way.

Bhaiyyuji wanted to share something with RaGa: Yadav

Youth Congress president Keshav Yadav said two days before his death, spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj had told a common friend that he would meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi soon. “Bhaiyyu Maharaj wanted to meet Congress president and share something.

But before he could do so, he died under mysterious circumstances,” Yadav said. He suspected foul play and demanded high level inquiry into the death of Bhaiyyu Maharaj. Yadav said that Congress party’s victory is certain in assembly elections in MP. “We will give 50 tickets to youth this time in MP,” he said.