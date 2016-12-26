Indore: Youth Congress spreads awareness on demonetisation fiasco

Dewas: Though the decision of demonetisation by PM Narendra Modi was aimed at relieving the common man but the common man standing on the street feels conned as there’s no relief even after 45 days of demonetisation. Claiming this, the Youth Congress (YC) held street corner meetings under the leadership of YC Lok Sabha President Manish Chaudhary at Old Bus Stand, Subhash Chowk and Novelty Square to create awareness regarding black money and the demonetization mess.