Indore: Youth booked for girl’s death

INDORE: Banganga police have registered a case of abetting suicide against a youth in connection with the death of a girl some time ago.

The girl reportedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house and committed suicide. According to the police, the girl, a resident of Pushpnagar, had committed suicide some time ago. A case was registered and as investigation began, the police found that a youth, identified as Narendra Rathore (19), was harassing and pressurising the girl to marry him. He also threatened to kill her family if she did not agree to his proposal. The girl’s family had tried to reason with Rathore but to no avail and finally the family left the colony and started residing in Pushpnagar. However, Rathore followed her there and when the harassment became unbearable, she ended her life. Police have registered a case against Rathore and arrested him. He will be produced in the court on Monday.

Contractors booked for labourer’s injuries

Police have registered a case of negligence against a civil contractor on Sunday. A labourer working on a site fell to the ground and sustained injuries. According to the police, Nitin (20) of Lahia Colony met with accident while working in the house. On December 25, he was working in an under construction building on Race Course Road when the scaffolding on which he was standing gave away and he fell to the ground and sustained injuries. Other workers rushed him to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment now. Investigation into the accident revealed negligence on the part of contractors Ajay, a resident of Bajrang Nagar and Prem Narayan of Lahia Nagar and registered cases against them.

Two groups clash

Two groups, both neighbours, clashed over a petty issue. Police have registered cases against both the groups. Apparently, a bonfire was lit in front of one of the houses to beat the chill and this led to argument and subsequently developed into full scale brawl. Police registered a case against Hemant on the complaint from Dhanraj and against Dhanraj and his father on the complaint from Hemant. Dhanraj alleged that when he went to see his father, Hemant and others were sitting around the fire and an argument broke out after which Hemant hit him with a brick while Hemant alleged that Dhanraj argued with him for no reason and when he objected, he attacked him with a knife.

Theft

A man barged into a house on YN Road and stole a LED TV. At the time of theft, the woman in the house was on the first floor and had no inkling of the theft. According to the police, a case was registered on the complaint from Nitin Mangal. Nitin told the police that his wife called him around 3pm and told him that someone had stolen their 42 inch LED TV, remote and set top box of Tata Sky. A look through CCTV footage showed a man walking around the house and then stealing the TV.

Absconding accused nabbed

Azad Nagar police personnel nabbed one Ismail Khan of Musakhedi on Sunday. Khan was charged with rape and was absconding for some time. He carried a reward of Rs 5000 on his head and police finally caught up with him. He will be produced in the court.