Indore: Young Federation, Challenger Football Club in semis

Mhow: Two quarter final matches in the ongoing 39th Radheshyam Memorial State Football Tournament were held here on Monday which saw Young Federation and Challenger Football Club entering the semi finals of the tournament.

The first match was played between Young Federation Football Club Mhow versus Diamond Football Club Mhow. Federation player Jahira scored the lone goal for his team.

The second match was played between Challengeer United Football Club versons Young Barwani Football Club. In the first minute of the game Challenger player Sachin scored a goal and second goal for the team was scored by Sameer in the 35th minute.

Tournament secretary Anand Verma said that on Tuesday two quarter final matches would be played between Ratlam Football Club and Adivasi Football Club Indore and Mhow Academy Football Club Dhar Naka and Balaghat Football Club.