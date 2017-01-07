Indore: World’s top solar cooking experts to visit city

Indore: World’s top solar cooking experts, including Solar Cookers International (SCI) executive director Julie Greene and Prof Celestino Rodrigues Ruivo, will be visiting the city this month.

US resident Greene and Portugal resident Prof Ruivo are coming to the country to participate in 6th Solar Cookers International (SCI) World Conference scheduled to be held in Vadodara from January 16-18.

“But before going to Vadodara, the duo would be descending on the city to participate in different programmes. Post-conference, about 50 solar cooking experts will come here to visit Jimmy McGilligan Centre for Sustainable Devel-opment,” said centre director and Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta.

Greene will come to Indore on January 11 and will stay here till January 14. She would be chief guest of series of solar cooking programmes, organised by McGilligan Centre and launch a new solar cooker made by Deval Verma, a local metal artist. The inventor of this cooker Prof Ruivo will give the live demonstration of the cooker.

Pro Ruivo will also deliver lecture at IIT Indore and Prgaya Girls School.

Post-conference, more than 50 solar cooking experts will come all the way from Vadodra to village Sanawadiya, where McGilligan Centre located, and visit many places here.