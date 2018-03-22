Indore: World Poetry Day: Speak, for your tongue is free

Indore: From initiating heart-warming feelings to starting revolutionary dialogues, poetry’s powerful impact on human psyche still inspires poets to continue penning their feelings.

Twisting sentences into rhyming verses, many poets in the city remain unrecognised for their work. Though many have proclaimed themselves as experts by creating hype on social media using plagiarist content, a true poet stands apart with his originality and work.

The main objective of the day is to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and to offer endangered languages the opportunity to be heard within their communities. The observance of World Poetry Day is also meant to encourage a return to the oral tradition of poetry recitals, promote teaching of poetry, restore a dialogue between poetry and the other arts such as theatre, dance, music and painting, so that the art of poetry will no longer be considered an outdated form of art.

Recognising some poets, Free Press chatted with them about their stories and inspiration.

Like father, like son

My childhood was surrounded by the magic of words because my father (Shreedhar) has penned many poems. He has also published compilation of poetry. I recall my childhood fondly when my sister and I would facilitate poetry meet-ups in our house. My father has been writing poems every day, still does. Now, when he has trouble in holding a pen, we pen down as he recites poems. He always said that words have the power that lasts more than a lifetime. Inspired by him, I began penning my thoughts in poetic verses about a decade ago. Writing poems not only helped in feeling recognised, rather it helped me in becoming a better person in so many ways. While my father writes about various subjects, my poems generally centre on women and their condition in our country.

DK Joshi

Reflecting emotions, releasing stress

Writing gives a person a platform to vent and let go off hurtful matters. Unless a person is sensitive, it is not possible for her/him to write really well. I work as an advocate where we go through a lot of emotional struggle every day. Whether it was the case of little girl raped in Treasure Island mall or other women who are suffering domestic violence, everything has a deep impact on me. Though I do my job, just right, my emotions often go on a twist. As I began my practise and struggled with such issues, I began writing poems. My father was a linguist expert who wrote poems in Sanskrit. I learned a lot from him including the art of writing.

Vinod Dwivedi

Womanhood in reality

In one column the colours of womanhood bashes flew

In next, the story of her harassment drew

What’s real… which is true entity?

Do we push a change or we just talk about her nobility!

Rashika Joshi