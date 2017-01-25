Indore: Workshop on cyber crimes at Prestige Institute of Management

Indore: Police Radio Training School, Indore is organising workshops in schools, colleges and other institutions of the city to make students aware of cyber crimes. They are being conducted by ADG Varun Kapoor and the series is titled ‘Black Ribbon Initiative.’

So far 187 such workshops have been held. The 188th workshop was conducted at Prestige Institute of Management and Research (PIMR) here. Students and faculty members of the college attended the workshop on cyber security and crimes.

In the first session ADG Kapoor detailed the nuances of cyber crimes, security, IT Act and other relevant laws. He stressed the need for cyber security as a number of transactions were being conducted online.

ADG Kapoor explained the working of banking sector and online retail merchants and stressed the need to have protected password and also cautioned against scams being perpetrated on mobile phones.

He also warned the students, particularly girls, to be aware of fake Facebook IDs advising them to choose friends carefully. “On the flip side, however, students can make careers in cyber security,” Kapoor added.

Later he opened the floor for discussion and the participants entered into it enthusiastically. At the end of the session, the ADG gave away certificates of merit to Kanupriya Nayyar and Yashpal Ahulwalia for actively participating in the workshop.