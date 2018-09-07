Indore: Work for welfare of humanity, says spiritual leader Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

Indore: The 53rd spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, arrived here on Thursday to observe Muharrum. He will be in the city for 20 days and deliver sermons from September 12 to 20 at Saify Nagar mosque. The spiritual leader reached here from Ujjain on Thursday morning and attended a grand welcome ceremony organised in his honour at Sanghi Compound in Saify Nagar. Several prominent leaders of the community were also present.

Over 1000 devotees attended the welcome ceremony where band played welcomed tunes in honour of the spiritual leader. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Mayor Malini Gaud, State Cooperative Minister Vishwas Sarang, MP Kantilal Bhuria and MLA Jeetu Patwari welcomed him. At least 17 people of the community offered him gifts and 8 small girls and boys offered him bouquets. Dr Syedna also honored Gaud, Bhuriya, Sarang and Patwari by offering shawls. At the end of function, he walked the ramp and offered his blessing to the devotees. The function ended with playing of national anthem.

Happy to see clean & green Indore: Syedna

I am quite happy to come here and appreciated cleanliness of the city. He said: Khuda aapko bhi hara bhara rakeh

Work for welfare of humanity. Be loyal to the country, state and the city. Keep your heart clean. Don’t think ill of others. Will deliver sermons from Sept 12 to 20. Media In-charge Mazahar Husain Sethjiwala said that Syedna Sahab would stay in the city for 20 days. As the new Islamic year begins from September 11, he will deliver sermons (waaz) from September 12 to 20 at Saify Nagar Mosque.

PRO Burhanuddin Shakruwala said that Dr Syedna would inaugurate three mosques in the city during his stay. Thousand of devotees from nearby cities like Dewas, Ratlam, Ujjain, Khargone, Khandwa, Bhopal, and Dhar will reach here to meet Syedna. During the entire ceremony maintaining cleanliness was taken care of. The hosts of the event were requesting people to maintain clean. Even, Syedna appreciated the move.