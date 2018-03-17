Indore: Women of Substance The mother who dares to play a father in the man’s world

Indore: Time is the best teacher that transforms a person every minute. Learning to play the role of a father, 38-year-old educationist Rinky Manglani has overcome all her struggles, and with smiles.

“Problems don’t have a readymade solution because they are platforms that uplift us and such is life for me,” Rinky said. Giving examples of her own, she explained being a single mother is a problem that she cannot solve.

“However, it challenged me to become a father despite being a woman and I already have countered a lot of them in so many ways,” Rinky said. She discussed how she handled indeed tough tasks like earning bread and seemingly simple issues like signing at the space reserved for father in her child’s school documents.

“In 2006, when I separated from my husband, Siddharth (her son) was just one-and-half-year old. He was my responsibility and only hope,” Rinky said. Being a commerce graduate with no experience or certificate, getting a job was almost impossible for her.

“I remember getting my first salary of Rs 420 and feeling on top of the world,” Rinky recalled. Though it was not a big amount, the pleasure of having earned something was beyond explanation.

“I managed everything with the support extended by my family initially, but I wanted to fulfil Siddharth’s every wish,” the devoted mother said. She took up various jobs in morning shifts, managed household tasks in the afternoon, took care of her son and studied at night.

“I did not have all my education documents because my in-laws kept them at the time of separation. Obviously, you need qualifications to become an educator. But my first employer Neelima Gupta considered the situation and gave me a job anyway,” ” Rinky said recounting the ordeals of procuring a job.

“I trace my development based on my son and his happiness and there are special incidences that inspire me to move ahead; like I am a French language expert now and will be doing bachelors in education soon,” Rinky said with glowing confidence on her face.

Sharing a latest incident that motivated her, she talked about late night coffee. “My son once confided that if his father was around then we would have gone out for a cup of cold coffee at 11 in the night. After learning about his wish, I did not care about risks of night revelling in the city and took him out for coffee,” she said.

“In fact, Siddharth surprises me always. Like this was the first time when I could not plan a party because of job responsibility, but he did not mind and took it sportingly asking me to go out with him,” Rinky said.

From the lowest point in her life to becoming an inspiring woman, she has freed herself from all the constraints of a single mother.