Indore: Woman’s body found in gunny sack

Indore: A body of woman was found in a gunny sack under MIG police station area on Friday, throwing the local residents as well as police into tizzy. Police have sent the body for autopsy and are trying to identify the deceased.

Investigating officer SI US Tripathi said that following a tip off by the residents of Nehru Nagar, police team reached the spot near a school and found the decomposed body of a woman aged between 35 and 40 years, packed in a gunny sack.

Though the body appeared to be burnt, police have rejected the suspicion and said that the woman died more than two days ago and thus, the body turned black after being decomposed. Though police found a name ‘Akabai’ written on the deceased’s right hand, identity of the deceased could not be established till Friday night.

“We are trying to identify the deceased by showing her photograph in the area and nearby police stations. We are also waiting for autopsy report to know the exact reason behind her death,” Tripathi said.