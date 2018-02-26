Indore: Woman mistakenly dumps Rs 25K in garbage vehicle, gets it back

Indore: In a bizarre incident, a woman mistakenly dumped her purse containing Rs 25,000 along with garbage in an IMC vehicle but fortunately she got her money back. The incident took place at a time when the Central government team is here to examine cleanliness situation in the city as part of ‘Swachh Survekshan-2018’.

Like any usual day, Damodar Nagar resident Durga Bai on Saturday evening collected waste of her house in a dustbin and empted it in a vehicle of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) came to her place for lifting garbage. After the IMC vehicle left, Durga realised that her purse was missing. She searched for the purse in every corner of the house but to no avail.

“I then recalled that the purse was with me when I was cleaning the house and that it’s missing since the IMC vehicle left my place after taking away garbage,” she said. “It did not take much time to figure out that I could have mistakenly thrown the purse along with garbage in the IMC vehicle,” she added.

She conveyed her fear to her family members and rushed outside along with them to catch the vehicle but it had disappeared. On contacting the IMC office, she came to know that the vehicle would go to Sirpur-based garbage transfer station. Durga accompanied by her family members reached Sirpur transfer station where the vehicle had just reached. She informed the officers about her fear of throwing her purse containing Rs 25000 in the vehicle.

The vehicle was unloaded and rag-pickers searched for the purse in the garbage. “She was right. She had thrown her purse in the garbage. The purse was returned to the lady,” said IMC officer Gautam Bhatiya.

Central team checks city buses also

Field tour of Swachh Surrvekshan-2018 team continued in the city to ascertain cleanliness and sanitation situation at the ground level on Sunday too. Team members inspected residential colonies, and took feedback from citizens on garbage management system and sanitation situation. The team members mostly visited areas located in periphery of the city including Muskakhedi, Shukhliya, Lasudia etc and verified the IMC’s claim regarding waste arrangements. The visiting team also inspected city buses for dustbins. In its report, IMC had claimed that it had placed dustbins in public transport also and have encouraged four-wheeler owners to keep bins in their vehicles too. The team has to take feedback from 1000 people of the city on IMC’s claims regarding garbage disposal arrangements.