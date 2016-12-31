Indore: Woman kidnapper held, girl rescued

Indore: A woman, who kidnapped children and sold them, was arrested by the police on Friday. The police also rescued a 4-year old girl from her.

According to the police, Kamlesh Singh (32) a resident of Dheeraj Nagar, filed a complaint on December 14, 2016 that his son Shiva (6) and daughter Archana (4) had followed a woman after which he mounted a search and they were not found.

During investigation, the police questioned a number of persons at railway station, bus stand, labour camps and other places and a labourer couple brought Shiva to the police station.

Meanwhile an informer told the police that the girl Archana was seen with one Seema Singh of Pratap Nagar Dewas. Based on the information, the police raided the hutments where Seema resided and arrested her. During questioning, she admitted to kidnapping the boy and the girl. However, she had left Shiva near the labourer’s camp and took Archana with her to Ujjain and later to Dehardoon and Shamsabad in order to sell her but the sale could not be materialised and she came back to Dewas with Archana.

Seema also admitted to other kidnappings and also named some of her community members involved in the kidnappings. Police are investigating the matter.