Indore: Woman found murdered at home

INDORE: A 55-year old widow was bludgeoned to death in her residence. Police suspect involvement of a neighbor in the crime. According to the police, the woman was identified as Madhu (55) wife of late Raju Deshmukh and a resident of Shriram Nagar in Dwarikapuri area.

Madhu lived with her two sons and one of them was at home. However, he briefly left her alone and went to consume liquor. When he returned he found his mother bludgeoned to death and called the police. A preliminary investigation led the police to believe that woman’s neighbour might have been involved in the murder. However, when cops went to suspect’s home he was absconding and a search is on for him now.