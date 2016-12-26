Indore: With zeal & fervour, Christmas celebrated in city

Indore: Understanding that all faiths direct a person to live happily in harmony, people from different religions celebrated Christmas by visiting churches, making ginger bread, buying customised chocolates, decorating Christmas tree, baking cakes and surprising friends with gifts.

Bringing people together, Christmas made the weekend special for everyone. Some students learned the importance of festivals and basic idea behind a faith. Some families felt that Christmas brought them together. Some just came to realise how much their life has changed in last one year. Counting their blessings and enjoying life, people celebrated Christmas with fervour.

Learning about unity in India

Some schools try to bring essence of Indian culture that unites every religion to students’ experience. Bringing the experience of Christmas and faith of Christianity, Scholar’s Yard School took primary students to White Church for a field trip. Learning lessons about communal harmony and unity of faith, students felt enlightened after talking to priests. Sharing his experience at the church, student Loish Soni said, “I love coming to church and I can look back and say that this year was much better than last.”He elaborated that his family gets together on Christmas and celebrated the day. “But last year, because everyone was busy, we could not bring a Christmas tree and bake cakes to celebrate,” Loish said. He felt this year is better for him as he celebrated Christmas with school and his family. Discussing what he learnt at the church, student Divyansh Pasari said, “I did not know much about churches before, so I had heard some weird tales about it.” His friends often scared him saying that ghost lives on the body of Jesus Christ that is kept in all the churches. “Of course, I wondered how is it possible, so I am glad that I came to know about Christ and cleared some of my notions,” Divyansh said.

“I want a new cycle for Christmas. I like the ambience in the church. It is calming and hopeful, so I am hoping to get a cycle soon.”

Ramiya Totla

“I am surprised to see the Christmas tree. It is so beautiful. I love the lighting, colours and gifts on it. I am hoping to get one at home now.”

Vandan Totla

“I celebrate Christmas every year with my family. It is one of the most beautiful days of the year. We cooked lots of delicious food, dance and pray. This year, I wished to be topper of my class.”

Ishita Piplodiya

“I feel all religious places have a positive vibe, which attracts us. I come from a progressive family, so we celebrate all festivals alike. We go to church on Christmas, where I feel peaceful and calm. I feel praying is the best part.”

Abhishek Yadav

“I find the concept of Christmas, snow and reindeers appealing. I wish to have a horse someday. I want to ride and go far away, where I can experience more of Christmas.”

Rishant Gala

“I can now make sense of AD and BC years. It is nice to finally see and understand who Christ is. My family just moved from Pakistan, so everything is new to me. I feel India is the only country that has unity and communal harmony, because people accept and celebrate all festivals together.”

Vansh Nagpal

“Though I come from a conservative family, I get to experience all cultures because of this school. I love the idea of festivals. I love the colours and positivity that Christmas brings to life.”

Swati Tomar, Teacher

Bringing families & friends together

Experiencing the magic of Christmas, Bhatia and Sharma family came together and dressed up for the occasion. Talking about her love for Christmas, CEO at a renowned company Madhuri Sharma said, “I love Christmas and I believe in the faith of Christianity.” She likes the lighting and pollution free celebrations at churches.

“I bring my daughters— Laranya and Sharanya— to church before we celebrate Christmas at home near our small Christmas tree,” Madhuri said.

Discussing their first experience of Christmas, Anshika Bhatia, Kenisha Bhatia, Monica Bhatia and Karan Bhatia felt blissful and excited. “We have never celebrated Christmas before, but for the first time, we bought Christmas tree to our home,” Anshika said.

Sharing what she loves about Christmas, Kenisha said, “We are cousins, who have come together for Christmas, I guess that is what festivals are all about.”

Elaborating his experience, Karan said, “Initially, I felt out of place at the church, but as we all prayed together, I became comfortable.”

Talking about Christmas, Monica said, “Christmas like all other festivals is a festival of light.” She plans to visit church and celebrate Christmas.

Best year with blessing of a son

Christmas is an important day for the Christians. Quoting importance of Christmas, Shobhit Wilson, teacher, said, “One can see how life transforms in a year and we are blessed with another beautiful year filled with happiness and hope.” He explained that faith in goodness and positive attitude makes life better, which is also taught to kids as being ‘nice’. Sharing what makes their Christmas special this year, homemaker Angela Wilson said, “Our blessing is our little son Mahi, who is celebrating his first Christmas.” She felt that her life is at its best now.

Discussing how life has changed for him in the last couple of years, Wilson said, “I would come alone to church a couple of years back and look at families.” Then, he got married and had a friend who accompanied him. “My dream life has started now, when I am starting a family with the love of my life,” Wilson said.