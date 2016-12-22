Mhow: Wishwood Cottage School, Mhow secured the first position in inter-school drama competition on December 20. The theme of the drama was ‘Water Warrior- Save Water’. Principal Jay Singh Pawar said the competition took place under the banner of science and technology department, Government of India at Goenka Public School, Indore and was organised by Echo Root Foundation in which around 15 schools participated. Students of Wishwood Cottage School played the characters of river, well, tube well and tap. Pushpa Malviya, with the help of Sanjay Bhatt, wrote and directed the play. Director Namrata Singh, principal Jay Singh Pawar and vice principal Rubeena Furniturewala along with the staff members congratulated the students.
Indore: Wishwood Cottage wins inter-school drama contest
