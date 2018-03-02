Indore: Wish overzealous Holi revellers stopped harassing women

Indore: With its extravagant colours and charm, Holi is indeed a festival full of fun that both men and women of all age groups celebrate in their own way. While some enjoy the festival by splashing colours, others prefer varied dishes to light up the spirit.

However, considering usual harassment by overzealous Holi revellers, most women still prefer being locked inside home or at least taking along an escort when going out during the festival. Yet, the negatives could hardly daunt the festive spirit and thus, many women are gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours. However, in view of looming water crisis and also, the adverse effects of synthetic colours on skin, most people have planned to avoid artificial colours and opt for natural ones.

Sharing her feelings, homemaker Nancy Tuteja said “I like the tradition of Holi like putting Holika, the evil power according to Hindu mythology, on fire.” She explained that the festival indicates end to negativity and harmful habits. “Sometimes I wish we could do this for all our social evils and burn down negativity to bring freedom and equality to all,” she added.

Discussing her feelings, another student Kahish Kukreja said “I hate Holi. I know it might sound odd, but when one looks closely, Holi has become more of a festival that gives freedom to men to harass every other girl on streets, and nobody questions it.” She cited an example when some girls were harassed and abused in a Holi (Indori Zayka’s) party in front of his eyes last year.

Echoing similar concern, marketing professional Shweta Sharma said “I do celebrate Holi with my family, but I don’t like the fact that I cannot go out alone and freely celebrate it. Incidents like harassment and molestation during Holi are common in Indore too; it is just they are not reported either out of fear or social stigma.”

“I feel amazed when I hear people suggesting women should do this and do that. But, the bitter truth is that rather men should be taught to act responsibly and play Holi as a fun game of a kind and not make it an opportunity to harass women,” she said. She wished everyone would be free to celebrate, but sadly, it is rarely possible.

Sharing her love for the festival and not-so-good-experience of Holi celebration, retired professional Asha Khatri rued about limitations for women and haplessly opted for similar preventive measures of staying in and away from people during the Holi weekend.

“I have always enjoyed Holi, but of course there are limitations for women which is very sad. We cannot change men, for they have been taught to behave so since their childhood. It requires massive changes in administration to see men and women are celebrating Holi freely and without fear. And till then we want our daughters to enjoy colours but on safe premises,” Asha said.