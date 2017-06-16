Indore: Why no FIR in Mandsaur police firing yet- Tankha

Indore: Training his guns on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led state government, Member of Parliament and national convenor of Congress legal cell, Vivek Tankha blamed the government of ‘failing in every field of governance.’ Addressing media at the Indore Press Club on Thursday, the Congress leader said, “Whether it is administration, education, health or other departments, people are hitting streets to protest the government and its policies.”

Criticising the incident of Mandsaur police firing on farmers’ rally as ‘undemocratic’, Tankha said government proved they do not follow the Constitution and can kill anybody if it raises voice. He also doubted the intension of government to conduct a thorough probe into the incident that claimed lives of nine farmers, apart from injuring many other farmers, who were on strike to press for their various demands, including better price of crops.

“No investigation is on in the case, as no FIR has been lodged yet. Why no FIR is lodged yet against the responsible? If they are really honest with their intention, they must first lodge FIR against those who fired on unarmed farmers, agitating for their demands and also against the ones, who ordered to fire on the protestors,” Tankha said adding “Cops cannot fire on anyone without getting orders from a designated authority, including SDM, ADM and collector. Action should be taken against them before anything else.”

Criticising other administrative flaws, he also pointed at deployment of officials from all the government departments in events like Simhastha, Global Investors Summit and Narmada Sewa Yatra. “All officials were kept busy in these programmes, which directly affected the administration in the state. Situation now is so poor that an ordinary man evidently needs political or influential approach to get his work done,” Tankha alleged.

He also questioned the implementation of GST and said that the government has changed the purpose of GST and alleged, it didn’t discuss the issues before implementing. The MP also supported the journalist protection act and other public issues during the meet.

