Indore: When biggest looser is the biggest gainer

Indore: Turning the hardship of losing weight into a fun challenge, group of mothers organised ‘Biggest Looser Contest’ which concluded recently. Coming to results of the 45-day long fun activities under the contest, fitness trainer Aarti Maheshwari announced the winners at a Zumba party held in a fitness centre in city recently.

More than 120 women participated in the award ceremony expecting to grab a respectable position in the contest and also, to have a gala time together.

Addressing the gathering, Aarti said, “Pregnancy and giving birth is a miraculous experience that women are blessed with, but often young fitness freak women fear gaining of weight post delivery. In fact, weight gain scares a lot of people.”

She however assured “Gaining weight is not a scary thing; it is natural and so is losing weight. Fitness is never determined by a number on scale, rather by your ability to do basic tasks energetically. Of course, it matters whether you are fitting in your regular jeans or not.”

She added that “Feeling energetic determines fitness over weight. So, women can easily take up a workout that interests them and work towards maintaining a balanced weight.”

She further explained various fitness routines as well as their benefits to motivate young mothers and also, the people worried about their increasing weight.

Having provided them with diet charts, Dr Swati Bajaj talked about importance of different food for good health. “We need to have fibres, fats, proteins and carbohydrates in balance to stay healthy during pregnancy and post delivery,” she said.

Explaining the objective Komal Kare Joshi said that “Mothers take care of kids and family round the clock and thus hardly have any time to concentrate on their own health. Considering the scenario, the ‘Biggest Looser’ contest was organised to help them lose their weight in just 45 days.”

Winners

Working towards their fitness and hoping to get their perfect figure back in line, women from different professions participated in the ‘Biggest Looser’ challenge. While maintaining diet worked well for some, others were able to lose weight by rigorous exercise. Battling for the award, women tried Zumba as their fitness routine and felt inspired. Winning the battle that was fought between mothers from all across the state, the lucky gainers are:

– FIRST: DR TRIVENI PATIL (LOST 8 KG IN 45 DAYS WITH DIET CONTROL)

-SECOND: NEHA VAIDYA (LOST 6.6 KG IN 45 DAYS)

-THIRD: INSHA LILA (LOST 4.7 KG WITH COMBINATION OF EXERCISE AND DIET CONTROL)