Indore: Change in weather conditions with clouds covering the sky on Sunday evening increased hope for citizens to get relief from soaring heat. However, it all fell flat as the clouds failed to lessen temperature and instead, maximum temperature remained two degrees Celsius above the normal. The night temperature rose to six degrees Celsius above the normal temperature.

Regional meteorological department officials claimed that weather would remain the same on Monday as well and night temperature would increase further in the city.

Winds blowing at a speed of 12 to14 km per hour had given some relief to people but the difference in maximum temperature from Saturday and Sunday was only 0.4 degrees.

Maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 34.2 degree Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius which was six degrees Celsius above the normal expected temperature.

“Cloudy weather will remain for next couple of days and there is no chance of rain or drizzles. It may pull down the maximum temperature but minimum temperature would remain as high as on Sunday.” The weathermen said.