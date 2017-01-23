Indore: Vikram awardee Latika Bhandari says passion must in sports

Khandwa: It does not make a difference whether it is a girl or boy because for success one has to have passion, said Vikram awardee and South Asian championship gold medal winner Latika Bhandari at the ongoing state level taekwondo tournament here on Saturday. She said that sports is not just good for your health but also for your career as it makes you confident. She added that sports field is proving to be good for girls and if they get the support of their respective families then it becomes easier for them to succeed. Meanwhile, on the second day of the tournament Khandwa players won one gold and 14 other medals.