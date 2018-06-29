Indore-Veraval train to begin its service from today

Indore: The special launch of Indore-Veraval weekly train will be held on Friday though its regular run will start from July 3. The ticket booking of special train started from Thursday. The fare of Indore to Veraval AC-III coach is Rs 1,380. The ticket booking for regular train will start from Friday. Somnath city is located five kilometres from Veraval.

According to information, the fare of AC-II is Rs 2005, sleeper class fare is Rs 505 and general is Rs 250. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will flag off the train from platform number 5 at 5 pm on Friday. Nagesh Namjoshi, ex-member of Passenger Amenities Committee of Railway Board, said train will have 16 coaches. Of the total, there will be 7 sleeper coaches, 2 AC-III, 1 AC-II, 4 general and 2 seating cum luggage coaches.

The train will depart from the city on every Tuesday at 10.25 pm and reach Veraval on Wednesday at 6.05 pm. It will depart from Veraval every Thursday at 8.45 pm and will reach city on Friday at 4.44 am. The train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Godhra, Aand, Ahmadabad, Surendra Nagar, Rajkot and Veraval.