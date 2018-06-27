Indore: Vegan dietary habits associated with Vitamin B12 deficiency

Indore: Local resident and dietician Dr Preeti Shukla will present research paper on ‘Obese Indians of Rajkot at risk of developing Vitamin B12 deficiency’ at annual conference of Asian Federation of Dietetics Association to be held in Hong Kong from July 5-9.

She conducted the research with dietician Rima Rao. “We designed the study to assess the prevalence of vitamin B12 deficiency in morbidly obese patients. It was difficult to conduct the study alone in Indore, so I partnered with Rima who collected data in from an orthopaedic centre in Rajkot,” Preeti said.

According to Preeti, vegan dietary habits were found to be associated with Vitamin B12 deficiency. “In the present study, out of 200 total subjects, 176 (88%) subjects were documented as vegetarian; 24 subjects (12%) were documented as non-vegetarians,” Preeti said.

Discussing the importance of B12 and reason for conducting the study, she said, “There is need for more awareness so that further complications arising with its deficiency can be addressed.” Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that helps keep the body’s nerve and blood cells healthy and helps make DNA, the genetic material in all cells. Vitamin B12 prevents a type of anemia called megaloblastic anemia that makes people tired and weak.