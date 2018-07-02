Indore: Vector-borne diseases on the rise, health department runs awareness programmes on papers only

Indore: While the city is on the verge of various monsoon diseases, the district health department has been running awareness activities on papers only but not on grounds. Even after the recent outbreak of dengue in the city, the health officials didn’t launch any activities to prevent the diseases and they even forgot to organise yearly activities of dengue awareness month in June and the malaria awareness rally on July 1.

However, the officials held a meeting with senior officials in Bhopal through video conferencing on Sunday and discussed the activities to be conducted to control the menace of monsoonal diseases. “The department has been running all activities on papers only as no control room has been set up to check the outbreak of diseases and no anti-larvae activities were organised during summer as well as during pre-monsoon season ,” the department sources said.

They added that officials claimed for fogging in the area where the patients were detected but only on papers. Residents of Lalbagh area, where four patients out of 19 positive patients were detected, too denied that they saw any health department officials conducting any activity there.

Om Teli, a resident of Arjunpura, said, “We learnt that two patients were tested positive in our area through newspapers but never see any health official or fogging in our area.” However, in-charge of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Program (IDSP) Dr Asha Pandit claimed that they have been performing these activities regularly and have decided to start a control room for monsoon diseases.

“In a meeting held on Sunday, we decided to start control centre in Indore which would report to the centre in Bhopal, twice in a day,” she said adding “We will also organise awareness programmes to control the menace of diseases.” As many as 19 patients have been tested dengue positive this year, so far. Similarly, the number of dengue patients last year was over 132.