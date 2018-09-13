Indore: Vector-borne diseases on rise, 154 dengue cases so far

Eight more residents fell prey to vector-borne diseases in last two days as frequent fluctuation in temperature and humidity level have created favourable condition for mosquito breeding. The patients included a four-year-old girl who tested positive on Wednesday. With fresh cases, the number of dengue patients in city has reached 154 this year.

Worse, the number of suspected patients has also increased in the city in last one month as hospitals are receiving steady stream of patients suffering from dengue, malaria and fever. Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP) nodal officer Dr Asha Pandit said health department is running awareness campaign but public support is equally important to control the vector-borne diseases.

“People should also use mosquito repellents and avoid mosquito bites by wearing full-sleeved clothes,” she said. Dr Pandit said old people, pregnant women and children are prone to disease due to weak immunity. Talking about dengue larvae found in houses, she said it is surprising that they were found in houses of policemen, doctors. “It reflects negligence of people for taking steps to control the menace. Simple steps can save people from deadly disease,” she said.

According to Dr Pandit, new patients include three females and five males who are between 4 to 55 years of age and stay at Vandana Nagar, Agrawal Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Mahesh Bagh, Baikunth Dham and Barfani Dham area.

Dengue prevention

As per WHO, method to control transmission of dengue virus is to combat mosquitoes through:

Preventing mosquitoes from accessing egg-laying habitats by environmental management and modification

Disposing of solid waste properly and removing artificial man-made habitats like water logging in pots, tyres, coolers, containers

Covering, emptying and cleaning of domestic water storage containers on a weekly basis

Applying appropriate insecticides to water storage outdoor containers

Using window screens, long-sleeved clothes, insecticide treated materials, coils and vaporizers

Transmission of dengue

Aedes aegypti mosquito is primary vector

Virus transmitted to humans through bites of infected female mosquitoes. After virus incubation for 4–10 days, an infected mosquito is capable of transmitting virus for rest of its life.

Aedes aegypti mosquito lives in urban habitats and breeds mostly in man-made containers. Unlike other mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti is a day-time feeder; its peak biting periods are early mornings and evening before dusk.

Female Aedes aegypti bites multiple people during each feeding period.

Aerodrome, Musakhedi most vulnerable

Though dengue positive cases have been received from all over the city, Aerodrome and Musakhedi areas are most vulnerable this year.

District malaria officer Dr Dharmendra Jain said out of total 154 positive patients, over 50 patients are from Aerodrome area while 30 patients are from Musakhedi.

Last year, Khajrana area was most sensitive for dengue cases.

Larvae found at doctors, engineers and cops place

Health department and Indore Municipal Corporation have been spreading awareness among people for the deadly vector-borne disease through advertisements, posters and banners but dengue larvae were found in houses of doctors, engineers and police officials. Malaria department officials said negligence of larvae breeding areas is prime reason for spread of disease.