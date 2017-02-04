Indore: V-C, executive council member chandakhors, says Congress

Indore: In a controversial move, local Congress leaders on Friday hanged a banner on Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s (DAVV) wall dubbing vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad and executive council member Chandra Shekhar Raikwar ‘chandakhors’. They also requested Bollywood actress Hema Malini not to dance in front of them.

The banner carrying pictures of Dhakad and Raikwar read: “Basanti (Hemaji) in chandakhoron ke samne mat naachna.”

This appeal was made by Congress leaders Vinod Khandelwal, Anup Shulka and Girish Joshi whose names were in the banner as appellants.

“DAVV has invited Hema, a classical dancer and BJP MP from Mathura, to perform during South Asian Universities Festival (SAUFEST) to be held on UTD campus from February 28 and March 4. For her performance, the university authorities are collecting chanda (donation) from the colleges. That’s why we have dubbed the V-C and Raikawar ‘chandakhors’,” Shukla said.

This university’s move to invite the Bollywood actress witnessed protests by Congress and its student wing NSUI since this decision to call her for SAUFEST was taken in the DAVV executive council meeting about two months ago.

Initially, the protests were over the mode of payment for Hema Malini’s show.

The university had decided to pay Rs 25 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh from its coffers and Rs 15 lakh through sponsorship, to the Bollywood actress for the dance show.

The NSUI protested against payment from the university’s coffers for the dance show. The university gave in to the protests and decided that it would generate funds for Hema Malini’s show only from sponsors.

This brought to an end protests by the NSUI but then the Congress took up the issue. The party alleged that the university was building up pressure on colleges for sponsoring Hema Malini’s show.

On Monday, the protest took an unpleasant turn with the Congress leaders hanging a banner on the university’s wall describing the V-C and Raikawar as ‘chandakhors’ and requesting Hema Malini’s not to perform in front of the duo.

The DAVV administration with help from the police removed the banner from the wall in the afternoon even as Congressmen said that they would hang another banner on Saturday.

Flaying the Congress leaders, Dhakad said he had not expected that people would steep so low over the issue.

“No event these days is held without help from sponsors. So what wrong we did in seeking sponsorships for an event of a classical dancer like Hema Malini,” he said. Raikawar said that he would file defamation suit in the High Court.

Why Hema Malini invited to SAUFEST?

The DAVV stated that it chose Hema Mailni for SAUFEST as the Association of Indian University suggested it to invite an artist of national repute to perform during the fest.

“In a letter, the AIU told us that a national repute artist, who can promote Indian culture, should be invited to perform during the SAUFEST. We found Hema Mailni best suited for the purpose as dance is understood by foreign students also. And not to forget that students from South Asian countries are coming to participate in SAUFEST,” dean student welfare Dr LK Tripahti said.