Indore: V-C clears way for Jain, makes Gupta director of DDE

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad on Wednesday appointed Prof Rajeev Gupta as director of Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), clearing way for elevating Prof Rajnish Jain as new director of Institute of Management Studies (IMS).

On Monday, the V-C had signed a note-sheet for replacing Prof PN Mishra as director of IMS with Jain.

As news reports regarding this were published in newspapers, principal secretary (higher education) Ashish Upadhayaya unofficially called up the university officers and directed them to stick to seniority while rotating headship.

After the PS’ call, the DAVV authorities withheld orders of Jain’s appointment and sought in writing from Jain’s seniors that they do not wish to take up directorship of the IMS.

Prof Rajeev Gupta and Prof Jayant Sonwalkar are senior to Jain. As per rotation rule, Gupta is the first claimant to the post.

Until they give in writing to the VC that they are not willing to take up the directorship at IMS, Jain can’t be appointed on the coveted post.

According to sources, none of them gave in writing to the V-C that they are not interested to the post.

Caught in catch-22 situation, the V-C on Wednesday appointed Gupta as director of the DDE.

“Since both Gupta and Sonwalkar, who is head of School of Journalism and Mass Communication, are heading different departments, Jain can take charge of IMS,” the VC said.

However, neither Gupta nor Sonwalkar were stated to be happy with the manner which they were overlooked for IMS director’s post. But none of them came on record saying this or otherwise.