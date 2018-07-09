Indore: Urdu paper of assistant professor exam cancelled due to irregularities

Indore: Citing irregularities, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has cancelled Urdu subject paper of assistant professor exam held after a gap of 25 years. In a public notice, the MPPSC stated that Urdu paper has been cancelled because of problems occurred due to technical error and irregularities took place during the paper.

Assistant professor exam, which was held 25 years ago in 1993, was conducted in a 15-day window from June 18 to July 2 in four cities including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. The exam was held for 41 subjects. Urdu subject paper was conducted at two centres in Bhopal on June 21.

Days after the paper was held, MPPSC issued a public notice accepting irregularities in exam. The notice stated that the re-exam would take place on August 18. The irregularities in Urdu paper may delay results of assistant professor exam. The MPPSC has planned to announce results of assistant professor exam in last week of July or first week of August.

Now, the candidates may have to wait till September for the results, sources said. Through assistant professor exam nearly 3500 seats in government colleges across the state would be filled. Nearly 30000 candidates had applied for the exam.