Indore: Unlimited fun at St Mary’s 125th anniversary fete

Mhow: St Mary’s Mhow organised a grand open fete to celebrate its 125th anniversary. The fete was inaugurated by sister Somlata, sister Ursula and school manager sister Georgina.

The school ground wore a colourful and festive look with numerous stalls and fun activities. While various games stalls encouraged guests to indulge in more fun, food stalls serving hot dishes satisfied hunger pangs to the core.

For shopaholics, there were kiosks selling nearly everything, from readymade garments to jewelleries. Apart from unlimited fun, the fete also had stalls by business and educational organisations displaying a vast opportunity of growth for students.