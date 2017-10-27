Indore: Unknown virus scare: Health dept officials send samples for lab test

Indore: Concerned over the increasing number of patients suffering from disease caused by ‘unknown’ virus in the city, district health department on Thursday collected samples of such patients and sent to Bhopal Laboratory for testing Zika virus. The department has sent the samples collected from the patients in Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and the report is expected by Saturday.

“We have sent samples of some of the patients for testing in laboratory at Bhopal. Reports of the samples are likely to be received on Saturday and the doubts would be cleared whether it was Zika virus or something else which is affecting large number of patients in the city,” nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme Dr Asha Pandit said.

Meanwhile, health department also convened a meeting with officials of Indian Medical Association-Indore branch, private hospitals and other organisations for taking their suggestions on the the disease and its prevention.

President of IMA Dr Sanjay Londhe raised questions over the delay in establishment of virology lab in the city and also targeted the health department over their inaction after the meeting over vector borne diseases in May. “We don’t have time to discuss about the samples and its report but to take action on the prevention of the disease. We should take collective measures for saving people from the disease,” Dr Londhe said.

IMA to call IMC officials on public forum

Angry over the inaction of Indore Municipal Corporation to control the diseases, IMA president Dr Londhe said that IMC has not even started fogging and they have been patting their back yet for being number one in cleanliness.

“We asked time from IMC Commissioner to share our suggestions but he ignored. Now, we have decided to call the responsible on public forum to answer their inactivity in public,’’ Dr Londhe said.

Five more tested positive for dengue

Tall claims of district health department for surveying and taking action to prevent dengue fell flat again on Thursday when five more patients have been tested positive for dengue. With this, the number of patients reached to 67, two times more than the last year’s figure. According to Dr Asha Pandit, these patients have been discharged from the hospital healthily. However, the reports were received late. Similarly, total 16 patients suffering from deadly H1N1 virus are admitted to different hospitals out of which seven patients are in critical conditions and struggling for life.