Indore: United Christian Forum to organise ‘Pray for India’ programme on R-Day

Indore: Indore Christian Forum will organise a devotional concert – ‘Pray for India’ – from 5 pm on January 26 at St Arnold’s High School, Lalaram Nagar to mark the occasion of nation’s 68th Independence Day.

‘I am a disco dancer’ fame Bollywood playback singer Vijay Benedict will be the main attraction of the event. He will be supported by renowned flutist Vijay Kothawale and Ashley Joseph & Paigaam Band in the three and a half hour musical programme. Indore collector P Narahari will be the chief guest of the programme, informed BA Alwaris of Indore Christian Media Forum.