Indore: UGC rejects DAVV probe report on ragging complaint

Indore: In a major setback to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), University Grants Commission (UGC) has rejected an inquiry conducted by the university into a ragging complaint and directed it to re-probe into the case.

“We have received orders from anti-ragging helpline of the UGC for re-probing the matter. We will inquire into the ragging complaint again and submit report to the UGC,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

Some students of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), an entity of DAVV, had lodged a complaint with UGC on Wednesday alleging that they were regularly ragged by their seniors. The complainants residing in IET hostel had claimed that senior inmates torture them day and night. The complainant had named hostel president and BE fourth year student Vivek Jain as one of the accused.

On receiving a complaint copy from UGC, IET on Friday convened meeting of anti-ragging committee (ARC) which recorded statements of as many as 54 BE first year students and Vivek as well. ARC members concluded that the complaint seems to be false and misleading and submitted its report.

Authority trying to play safe: Complainants

After the report was submitted, the complainants lodged another complaint with the UGC alleging that their statements on the issue were recorded in front of the entire batch. “We were asked about the ragging in front of the whole batch. How a student can confront such traumatic incidents in front of other batch mates which would obviously have many who is not trustworthy. In fact the hostel president too was standing just outside the room,” the complainants said.

The complainants alleged that the college authority was trying to save itself from the complaint. “If evidence is needed why didn’t the ARC members ask the watchman who knows everything? The authority is trying to play safe,” the fresh complaint read.

Yet another case in Agri college

Yet another incident of an alleged ragging took place at College of Agriculture. In a complaint to the UGC, a BSc third year student had alleged that MSc first year students including Rohit Karode would abuse, pass derogatory comments and rag him.

College dean VK Sawarnkar said that the UGC had informed them about the ragging compliant and they in turned had convened a meeting of anti-ragging committee on Tuesday.

UGC takes serious note

Taking a serious note of the second complaint, Raj Kachroo, who is looking after UGC’s anti-ragging affairs, said that “It is unfair that first year students are asked to confront the accused in public.” He directed his subordinates to tell IET authorities “this is not done” and keep him updated on the case.

He added that If need arises he will talk to the authorities himself. After Kachroo’s instruction, UGC directed the IET to talk with the first year students individually and make them comfortable. The UGC also told IET director Sanjiv Tokekar that “As per the information provided by the complainants, watchman was well aware about the incident happened at the channel gate of the hostel. You many get some clue which will help you in your further inquiry.” As per the UGC guidelines, the ragging victims should be talked individually.